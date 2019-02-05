Sitaram Yechury: ‘TMC, BJP are playing politics… Both gain due to polarisation’

CPI(M) gen secy Sitaram Yechury tells Manoj CG why they don’t consider this an attack on rights of states:

How does the CPM view this issue?

For over five years, the BJP government did not move on the investigation into the chit fund scam despite the Supreme Court’s directions. During this time, many of the main figures in the scam have moved to the BJP. So clearly, both BJP and TMC were sharing the spoils. Now suddenly, this is taking place. The timing and manner in which it was done smacks of political motivation. And given the BJP government’s track record in mounting authoritarian assaults on all constitutional institutions and Opposition-ruled state governments, this smacks of political motivation. On the other hand, the reaction of the state government, which also has its own track record of murder of democracy, also smacks of political motivation.

CPI(M) has always taken a strong stand on Centre-state relations, federalism etc. Do you think yesterday’s action was an attack on federal structure?

When the Supreme Court directs the CBI to investigate, permission of the state government is not required. So that is not a tenable argument… This does not fall in the category of attack on the right of states.

You said the actions of both the BJP and the TMC are politically motivated.

They are playing politics in tandem… They want to reduce this political contest between the TMC and BJP. And both gain because of the competitive communal polarisation that both are indulging in.

The Left stands isolated. Every Opposition leader rallied behind Mamata Banerjee.

There is no isolation. Look at what happened when all the Opposition leaders met today. They went to the Election Commission and only spoke on the EVM. And tomorrow morning, when the Supreme Court hears the matter…let us see what the court says.

The Left has always brought Opposition parties together. Now that role is being played by Mamata.

The Left has been the rallying point on issues on the basis of which such rallying will be sustainable. These are all flash in the pan issues… What is the TDP or DMK or NCP in Bengal? The question is how to maximise the pooling of anti-BJP votes, state to state… not of displaying various leaders together.