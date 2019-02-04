Mamata vs Centre: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by TMC members

Taking cue from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s protest against Centre’s alleged misuse of the CBI in Kolkata, Trinamool Congress leaders shouted slogans and disrupted proceedings in Rajya Sabha on Monday, leading to adjournment of the Upper House till 2 PM.

The agitating members raised slogans like “Save the Constitution” and moved towards the Well of the House despite being asked by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to raise the issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. As soon as the ministers laid listed papers on the table of the House, some opposition members were on their feet.

On Sunday evening, Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna near Esplanade to protest against the recent attempt of CBI officials to raid Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence in connection with chit fund scams. The CBI team was denied permission to enter Kumar’s house and was eventually detained by Kolkata Police.

Addressing the issue, Naidu said he has received several notices, including from Derek O’Brien of the TMC on the matter. “I have not admitted any one of them (notices),” he said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman added the members will get an opportunity to raise the “important matter at length” during the debate on the President’s address.

The Opposition leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and RJD chief Lalu Prasad extended support to Banerjee.

Calling up Banerjee, Gandhi assured her of support from the entire Opposition and said that they will together defeat the “fascist” forces.

