Mamata vs Centre: Rajnath Singh calls it ‘unfortunate’, dials Bengal Governor

Amid the ongoing dharna by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata over the alleged misuse of CBI, Home Minister Rajnath Singh called the situation “unfortunate.” Addressing the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh called the detention of CBI officials as “unprecedented.”

“The incident in Kolkata is a threat to the federal political system of the country. There may be a constitutional breakdown in West Bengal… under the Constitution, the central government has been vested with the power to maintain normalcy in any part of the country,” he said, amid constant sloganeering by the Opposition in Lok Sabha

Earlier in the day, Singh also spoke to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to take stock of the situation in the state and to be apprised of the facts of the “unfortunate and unprecedented situation of CBI officers being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed.” The Governor told Singh that he had summoned the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation, according to officials quoted in a PTI report.

The CBI team which wanted to question the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar, in connection with the Sarada chit fund scam were detained last night. Alleging a coup against her government, Mamata Banerjee called the CBI’s attempt to doorstep the police chief a “total constitutional breakdown”. Accusing the BJP of “political vendetta,” Banerjee started a dharna against the “stifling of the spirit of Constitution and federalism.” Kumar, who, according to the CBI, had ignored the agency’s summons, also joined the CM in the “satyagraha.”

In a statement today, the MHA said it is closely “monitoring the situation” in Bengal. The Home Ministry on Sunday evening received information that officers of the CBI in Kolkata had experienced “intimidation and threat to personal safety in course of an investigation into the Saradha scam being conducted under the directions of the Supreme Court.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought a report from the Bengal government on the role of IPS officers over allegations of obstructing investigation and violation of Service Conduct Rules on Sunday evening.