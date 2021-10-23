Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28

October 23, 2021 2:34:16 am
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Goa on October 28. This will be the TMC supremo’s first visit to the poll-bound state since her party announced that it will participate in the Assembly elections.
Over the past month, Banerjee’s image has been splashed across several hoardings in the state, and her visit to Goa is expected to kick-start the TMC’s campaign for the polls, scheduled for early next year.
According to sources, TMC MP Derek O’Brien and political strategist Prashant Kishor will also be in Goa during her visit. Both have been organising the party base in Goa after the TMC won the West Bengal elections.
TMC sources said the party leadership is “optimistic” about defeating the BJP and forming the government in Goa. A leader said, “Goans are annoyed with the BJP government and they want a new alternative because they already have
seen the Congress.”
