Mamata to MLAs: Don’t cede an inch to BJP, apologise to people

Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed her party MLAs to not “leave an inch of space to the BJP” and asked them to be more humble to people and “apologise” for any “mistakes” committed in the past.

Advertising

At a meeting of party MLAs — her first since the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in the state — Mamata told them to gear up for the Assembly elections in 2021 and exuded confidence that her party will regain power for the third time.

“Our party supremo has asked all MLAs to be more humble and reach out to the masses. She has also asked us that if needed the MLAs should apologise for their mistakes committed in the past,” a TMC MLA said.

“She asked party leaders to not leave an inch of space to the BJP. She said political programmes should be organised in each constituency to counter BJP. She also asked MLAs to remain in their areas and not visit Kolkata frequently. She asked them to form four-member teams in every area to stay updated about political developments,” another party leader said.