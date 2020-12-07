Mamata to hold rally in Suvendu stronghold today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

To intensify her campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Monday address a rally in West Midnapore — a stronghold of party dissident Suvendu Adhikari.

The party has asked its leaders, including MPs and MLAs, from East and West Midanpore, and Jhargram districts to attend the rally at College Math. Adhikari, who is TMC MLA from Nandigram in East Midnapore, and his aides — MLAs Ranjit Mondol, Banasree Maity and Sangram Doloi — are likely to skip the rally.

The College Math rally is part of TMC’s outreach campaign to connect with people. It will be followed by rallies in Howrah, Hooghly, Malda, Murshidabad, and North and South Dinajpur.

Beside West Midnapore, lakhs of party workers from East Midnapore will turn up at College Math to get directions from the party supremo. According to West Midnapore TMC president Ajit Maity expressed confidence that the turnout will be massive. TMC’s state president Subrata

Bakshi on Sunday held a meeting with the district leadership and directed it to intensify the door-to-door campaign.

