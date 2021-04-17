Mamata to Election Commission: BJP caused Covid surge in Bengal, ban outsiders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged the Election Commission to stop the BJP from bringing in “outsiders” for campaigning in the ongoing Assembly elections, and blamed the saffron party for causing the Covid-19 surge in the state.

“When Covid-19 cases were low, the virus became weak. Modi could have given vaccinations to everyone. Today, Covid cases are on the rise because of him and the outsiders who are entering the state, spreading the virus and fleeing. We have no problem with the prime minister and other leaders coming. But, why are they bringing men from the worst-affected states?” Banerjee said at a rally. She campaigned in the districts of Nadia and North 24 Parganas.

At a meeting at Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas, the TMC chief said Covid tests of those entering the state, decorators and workers should be made mandatory.

She claimed that the situation in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, both ruled by the BJP, was far worse than in Bengal. “In UP, they have built walls around cremation sites to secretly burn bodies. The situation in Gujarat is alarming. A Bengali lady professor died there of coronavirus due to lack of treatment.”

The TMC chief claimed if the BJP remained in the state, it would “snatch the dignity of every person” and raise gas prices to Rs 5,000. “People will not be able to survive.”

Urging people to vote, Banerjee said, “If you do not then the BJP will take advantage and delete your name from voters’ list and then you will have to prove your citizenship.”

EC: Seizures in four states, UT worth over Rs 1,000 cr

The EC on Friday said record seizures worth over Rs 1,000 crore have been made so far in the four poll-going states and Puducherry as part of the expenditure monitoring process. The seizures already surpass the total seizures made in assembly elections (Rs 225 crore) to these states and the union territory in 2016, it said.

With PTI inputs