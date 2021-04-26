scorecardresearch
Mamata skipped PM’s Covid meetings due to her ego: Nadda

Banerjee had earlier said that had she been invited to the latest meeting on Friday, she could have attended it.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
April 26, 2021 3:35:21 am
Mamata Banerjee, J P Nadda, COVID-19, PM covid-19 meeting, Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee COVID-19 meeting, india news, indian expressBJP national president J P Nadda (file photo)

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “skipping” Covid-19 review meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other chief ministers due to her “ego”. Banerjee had earlier said that had she been invited to the latest meeting on Friday, she could have attended it.

Addressing a virtual meeting from for party candidates in Malda district, Nadda also blamed Banerjee for the second wave of coronavirus in the state.

“Why didn’t you attend meetings convened by the prime minister to discuss the Covid-19 situation? She makes excuses and never attends these meetings. Is her ego stopping her from addressing miseries of the people of West Bengal? I think she has understood that after May 2, she will not remain in power and that’s why she has lost interest,” he said.

Nadda also targeted the state government for not sharing crime data with the National Crime Records Bureau to “hide” the real situation.

