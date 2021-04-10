Mamata security officer removed after Election Commission order

The West Bengal government Friday removed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s security officer Ashok Chakraborty with immediate effect following the Election Commission’s directions.

Chakraborty had been in charge of the chief minister’s security since she first came to power. He was deputed for the job after being shifted from the Railway Protection Force. After his retirement, Chakraborty was appointed an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Directorate of Security, a rank equivalent to a Superintendent of Police (SP).

On March 10, Banerjee was injured while campaigning in Nandigram. While the CM alleged a conspiracy by BJP to attack her, an EC team blamed the incident on a serious lapse in security arrangement.