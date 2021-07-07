Mamata says PM ‘failed’ Bengal; BJP spars with treasury bench and walks out

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP-led Central government led by a “shameless prime minister” failed to meet the state’s vaccine requirements, forcing her administration to make purchases on its own.

“I have never seen a shameless PM like Narendra Modi. We have already vaccinated 2.26 crore people. And for that, we had to buy at least 26 lakh doses on our own, despite promises by the Centre… Our shameless PM has failed the country but his picture is found everywhere — from vaccine certificates to hoardings,” Banerjee said in her address to the Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the Assembly after an exchange of words with the treasury bench.

Adhikari had thanked the people of Nandigram for electing him and defeating Banerjee in the Assemby polls. However, Speaker Biman Banerjee interrupted him and said the matter is sub-judice and cannot be mentioned in the Assembly. When Adhikari protested, the MLAs of the treasury bench raised objections, after which the BJP MLAs left the House in protest.