Mamata runs into PM Modi’s wife before boarding flight to meet him

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ wife at the city airport before boarding her flight to New Delhi and they exchanged pleasantries.

Jashodaben was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand, a source close to the chief minister said.

“It was a chance meeting and they exchanged greetings The chief minister also gifted her a sari,” the source said.

Banerjee is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday in New Delhi, during which she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state.

Jashodaben had on Monday offered puja at Kalyaneswar temple at Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district of Wes Bengal. Asansol is around 68 kilometres from Dhanbad.