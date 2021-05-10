Mamata retains ministerial core as 43 take oath today

Tribue to Tagore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary in Kolkata on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday unveiled her new government, retaining almost all the senior ministers in the previous administration.

The ministers will take oath in the Raj Bhavan’s Throne Room at 10.45 am on Monday.

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwari, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s detractor Akhil Giri, senior leader Biplab Mitra and former IPS officer Humayun Kabir are among the 16 new faces in the new government.

Senior ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Amit Mitra and Firhad Hakim have held on to Cabinet positions. Senior leader Manas Bhunia, who had served in the TMC-Congress government that came to power in 2011, has also been included in the Cabinet following the party’s superlative performance in Paschim Medinipur.

Former finance minister Amit Mitra, who is a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), will be sworn in virtually. Before the elections, Mitra had given up his Khardaha seat for Kajal Sinha, who in turn succumbed to Covid-19. Banerjee then reportedly expressed a wish for Mitra to retain the finance ministry like in her first two terms as CM.

“Already two projector screens have been installed in the Raj Bhavan. One is for media persons because in this Covid situation they will not be allowed into the oath-taking room. They will sit in another room. Another screen has been installed in the Throne Room for Amit Mitra,” said a senior government official.

Some ministers in the outgoing administration who have not found space in the new government are Tapas Roy, Nirmal Maji, and Ashish Bandyopadhyay.