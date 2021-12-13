Mamata reaches Goa as TMC faces heat on income support promise

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee reached poll-bound Goa on Sunday for a two-day visit even as her party’s poll promise of an income support scheme for Goa’s women drew criticism from BJP and Congress.

Mamata is slated to address three public meetings in the next two days in Panaji and Assonora in north Goa, and Benaulim in south Goa. She will interact with Goa TMC leaders and chief editors of media houses on Monday.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress alleged that TMC’s income support scheme discriminated against women in West Bengal and would strain the Goa economy.

Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “So the price of women is cheaper in Bengal. While they get Rs 500, their counterparts in Goa will get Rs 5,000. This is nothing but cheap publicity. People need proper development,” said Adhikari.

Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, “Here is a math that deserves the Nobel Prize for Economics. A monthly grant of Rs 5000 to a woman in 3.5 lakh households in Goa will cost Rs. 175 crore a month. That is Rs 2100 crore a year. It is a ‘small’ sum for the State of Goa that had an outstanding debt of Rs. 23,473 crore at the end of March 2020. God bless Goa! Or should it be God save Goa?”

In response, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said the promise was “perfectly doable”. “Good economics in depressed post covid scenario requires putting cash in hand & liquidity into system,” Moitra tweeted.