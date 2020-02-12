BJP now ‘state-less’, hate politics won’t work in country: Mamata on AAP landslide

TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari with Mamata Banerjee at a party workers’ convention in Bankura, Tuesday. (Express) TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari with Mamata Banerjee at a party workers’ convention in Bankura, Tuesday. (Express)

Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal for the landslide victory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP, saying that party’s decimation in the national capital has made it “state-less”.

The Trinamool Congress chief also said that people have rejected the BJP and will reject the new citizenship law (CAA), NRC and NPR in the days to come.

“Today, I have come here with good news. I had called Arvind Kejriwal this morning to congratulate him on behalf of the people of West Bengal for his party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. We work together. The BJP with the help of the entire Central government, all its machinery, money and even Central agencies contested the election but failed to win. They have become non-existent in Delhi. This is more like a complete debacle. The BJP is becoming state-less,” Mamata said at a party workers’ convention in Bankura district.

Claiming that the BJP will suffer the biggest defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls due next year, Mamata said, “When it comes to big states, the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. In the rest of the country, they have suffered poll debacles. In 2021, they will face the biggest defeat in West Bengal. Within eight months of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has lost Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. People have rejected BJP everywhere.”

“People have rejected BJP for its activities. They want development. People don’t support CAA. It will be rejected by the people. Similarly, NRC and NPR will be rejected. This will not work and only development will work,” she said, adding, “In 2021, people of Bengal will have take responsibility to defeat and finish BJP. We will not allow the BJP here to play with blood.”

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress chief called AAP’s victory in Delhi as “the victory of democracy”.

“There was a time when the BJP caused a lot of problem for the AAP government. Today, we are happy that despite such polarisation, religious and hatred politics by the BJP, it was a victory of the democracy and of Arvind Kejriwal. We congratulate the people of Delhi. People have rejected this kind of politics as they want development and peace,” said Mamata, adding “politics of hate will not work in this country.

“After we came to power for the second time in West Bengal, the BJP showed their audacity and unleashed political vendetta against us. The result is clear in today’s verdict. The important issues are unemployment, economy, development, industries, price rise among others. These issues are not being addressed by the BJP government at the Centre. Only political vendetta and hate politics are being spread. In the name of so-called NGOs and fanatic organisations, they only spread garbage of lies. They spread rumours, propaganda and money. Hate politics will not work in this country,” she said.

