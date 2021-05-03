Mamata not the first CM to lose, has to win bypoll in 6 months

In what will be seen as the biggest anti-climax in this round of Assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost in Nandigram to her former protégé-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari while her party won a landslide victory in the state.

Banerjee can still take over as chief minister but will have to get elected in the next six months to continue in the post.

Article 164(4) of the Constitution states: “A Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the Legislature of the State shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister.”

Constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap said, “The chief minister is also a minister. The Constitution says he or she can become a minister for six months…a non-member can become a minister, but he or she has to be elected within those six months to continue.”

Yogi Adityanath, for instance, was not an MLA when he took over as UP CM in 2017 — he was elected an MLC within six months.

In 2017, Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar lost but BJP went on to form the government. In 2014, the BJP won in Jharkhand but Arjun Munda, who was the front-runner for the post of CM, lost.