Mamata morphed photo: SC notice to Bengal govt on delayed release of BJYM leader Priyanka Sharma

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to West Bengal government on a contempt plea for alleged delay in releasing BJP youth wing leader Priyanka Sharma from jail despite the apex’s court order. Sharma was arrested for sharing a morphed image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media during the Lok Sabha polls.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose issued the notice on a petition filed by the youth leader’s brother, Rajib Sharma.

The court will hear the matter after four weeks.