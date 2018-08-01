Mamata meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses possibility of alliance ahead of 2019 elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. (Source: INC Twitter handle) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. (Source: INC Twitter handle)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday kept up her attack on the ruling BJP over the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NCR) draft list, saying the party is “politically tensed because they know they won’t come to power in 2019.” Mamata, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi, made the statement after she met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi as part of her strategy to build a federal front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Giving details of the meeting between Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Mamata said they discussed the possibility of contesting elections together in future. “We discussed current politics and the possibility of all of us contesting elections together in future. We also discussed the NRC Assam issue,” she was quoted by ANI as saying. Also Read: BJP is the real infiltrator, they’re interfering in everything, says Mamata Banerjee

When asked about her ‘civil war’ remark yesterday after she accused the ruling party of discriminating against and “questioning the Indianness of Indians” who do not support it, the chief minister told ANI, “I am not BJP’s servant to reply to any of their statements. I didn’t say this (civil war remark), my concern is regarding the 40 lakh people whose names are not in the list (NRC).” Also Read: Mamata Banerjee warns of ‘bloodbath, civil war’, Mayawati says Assam NRC draft ‘anarth’

Earlier today, the TMC chief labelled the BJP as “the real infiltrator”, adding that the party is interfering in everything. She also came out in sharp opposition against the draft NRC list, calling it an “insult” to the neighbouring country Bangladesh. “Bangladeshis are our neighbours, not a terrorist country. Not every Bangladeshi is an infiltrator,” she added.

The publication of the much-anticipated final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) sparked a political slugfest as 40 lakh people found their names excluded from the list. Of the 3.29 crore people who had filled their applications for the NRC, 2.89 crore found their names in the draft list. Even as a sense of uneasiness swept through Assam, the government clarified that for no person a “reference” would be sent to the Foreigners Tribunals nor would anyone be sent to detention camps.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd