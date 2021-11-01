Mamata looks at country through ‘Bengal lens’, only Cong fighting Modi across India: Chidambaram

Two days after Mamata Banerjee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the grand old party is “not serious about politics”, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the West Bengal Chief Minister is looking at the country through the “Bengal lens”.

“Congress is the only party that is fighting Mr Narendra Modi and his government all over India. I underline ‘all over India’. I do not dispute that Ms Mamata Banerjee fought and won a very tough fight in Bengal. But who is fighting Mr Narendra Modi in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam? It is the Congress party. She is looking at it from the Bengal lens,” Chidambaram, the Congress’s special observer who is in charge of the Goa Assembly polls, said.

He added, “But if you look at all-India which is more than Bengal, which is 30 states and union territories, the party that is fighting Mr Narendra Modi every day. [It is] writing, tweeting, addressing press conferences, commenting, agitations. It is the Congress party,”

Asked if the arrival of the TMC would dent the Congress’s prospects in the state, he said, “I don’t know what their intention is but I am pretty sure that the people of Goa know that the Congress alone can provide a change in Goa.”

He further said that the Congress party will launch an agitation on November 3 against the ‘Mahagaisura’ (the demon of price rise) at Mapusa in North Goa. He said that the BJP government has given the people in the country an “extraordinary Diwali gift” by further increasing fuel prices that reached “unprecedented levels” on Sunday.