India staring at food crisis due to BJP: Mamata Banerjee

West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that India was staring at a food crisis because of the BJP’s “adamant” approach towards three new farm laws that thousands of farmers camped on the Delhi border are protesting. Banerjee demanded the immediate repeal of the laws.

“The country is staring at a food crisis. If the BJP continues to remain adamant on the farm laws, there will be a food shortage in our country. The farmers are assets of our country and we should not do anything that goes against their interest,” the Trinamool Congress chairperson said at a rally in Ranaghat in Nadia district.

Banerjee termed the BJP a “junk party” that is “filling up its rank and file with corrupt and rotten leaders from other parties”.