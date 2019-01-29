Mamata has dug up her own grave by allowing violence in West Bengal: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Launching an attack against Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said that she has dug up her own grave by allowing corruption and violence in West Bengal and asserted that people of the state will defeat her party in Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

Addressing a ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ Yatra at Arambagh in Hooghly district, Deb said, “At a time when your party workers are killing mothers in front of their sons across the state, you are playing the role of Dhritarashtra. You have dug up your grave by allowing violence to take place in your state. Your Kaurava party cadres will be defeated in Lok Sabha polls. The final battle of Mahabhatara will be fought here between Pandavas and Kauravas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pandavas will emerge victorious.”

Deb, who was addressing his first political rally in Bengal, slammed the TMC government for indulging in poll violence and corruption. “About 70 political workers were killed in last year’s panchayat polls in West Bengal. Rampant rigging also took place. In the ten months’ tenure of our government in Tripura, not a single political murder has taken place. The number of jobs you have created in the state, the same number of scams have also been committed by you. You have experience in scams. But I don’t,” he said.