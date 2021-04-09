‘Completely false and provocative’: Mamata gets EC notice for her remarks on ‘Central forces’

Calling her statements against the Central Paramilitary Forces “completely false and provocative,” the Election Commission on Friday issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked her to explain her stand on the same before 11 am Saturday.

If Banerjee fails to explain herself, an action would be taken against her for violating Model Code of Conduct as well as sections 186, 189, 505 of the IPC, the notice said.

In a strongly worded notice, the poll body deemed the statements made by the TMC supremo on May 28 and April 7 as an attempt to “berate and vilify Central Paramilitary Forces during the electoral process.” This, it adds, was “causing extreme demoralisation amongst the ranks and file of these forces.”

In an election rally yesterday, Mamata Banerjee claimed that central forces on poll duty in West Bengal were working under the instructions of the central government. Banerjee also accused the forces of committing atrocities on villagers and harassing women.

Addressing a public meeting Alipurduar district, the TMC boss also accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to the “excesses” of the CRPF, CISF, BSF and the ITBP.

This is EC’s second notice to Mamata Banerjee during the assembly polls in the state. On April 7, Banerjee was served a notice for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with her appeal to minority voters not to divide their votes between different political parties.