Mamata, Gehlot and Pinarayi target PM over citizenship law

HOURS AFTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to assuage concerns of Muslims over the new citizenship law and NRC, three Chief Ministers — West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan and Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot — on Sunday hit out at him. Banerjee and Gehlot reminded the Prime Minister that it was Home Minister Amit Shah who had spoken in Parliament about implementation of a nationwide NRC.

Gehlot also accused Modi of misleading the country. Modi, in his speech at Ramlila ground, took Gehlot’s name and argued that he in his previous term as Chief Minister had spoken about showing sympathy for refugees. Modi, said Gehlot, as Chief Minister had demanded that the situation of those Hindus or Sikhs who had come to India from Pakistan should be improved.

The Prime Minister attacked Banerjee over her strident opposition to the citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC, accusing her of changing her earlier stand on “infiltrators” due to “vote-bank” politics. Banerjee, he said, used to plead in Parliament some years ago that infiltrators coming from Bangladesh should be stopped and seek help for persecuted refugees from the neighbouring country.

“Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With Prime Minister contradicting Home Minister publicly on nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong,” Banerjee said.

“Prime Minister and Union Home Minister have mentioned me in their speeches. On the one hand they say people need not be scared of CAA and on the other hand they say that NRC will be implemented in the whole country. This duplicity won’t work,” said Gehlot. “I want to tell the PM and HM that in democracy, you cannot force any law that the people do not want. It’s not practical. Widespread protests against CAA-NRC are proof that people from all sections of society do not want CAA, NRC,” he added.

Accusing Modi and Shah of misleading the country “by taking my name”, Gehlot said, “What do they want to say? Was it wrong to write to then home minister P Chidambaram for making facilities available to those who had come to the border areas of Rajasthan from Pakistan after facing persecution… Who is creating obstacles in giving citizenship/facilities to those who are coming here even now after facing persecution? Hindu or a Muslim, who can have a problem with this? The problem is that the home minister is provoking by announcing NRC would be implemented in the entire country notwithstanding the fact that they could not implement it in Assam.”

Vijayan said Modi has said in his speech that caste and religion are not criteria for schemes.

“It is now up to the Prime Minister to prove his words with deeds. Emotional outbursts are never enough. The fundamental issue of CAA is that it discriminates on the basis of religion,” he said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also targeted the Prime Minister. “The PM’s election campaign speech in Delhi today is full of untruths, half-truths and misleading statements. Whether it be the NRC, CAA or detention camps, the facts are to the contrary. There is criminal neglect of people’s misery…” he said.

