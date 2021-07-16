Mamata flags vaccine shortage, asks Centre to ramp up supply

Highlighting the shortage of Covid-19 vaccine supply, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the supply of the vaccines to the state to avert the possible third wave of the pandemic.

Banerjee wrote to the PM that West Bengal needs 11.5 crore vaccine doses to cover all the people above 18 years of age in the state.

“At present, we are administering around 3 lakh doses of vaccine every day in our state, and it has become very difficult to maintain even this level due to the irregular supply (of the vaccines). We have the capacity to vaccinate more than 10 lakh people every day, provided that sufficient quantity of vaccines are made available to us,” the Chief Minister wrote, adding that “going by the current level of vaccine supply, it may take a long period before everyone is inoculated”.