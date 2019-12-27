Mamata Banerjee: BJP playing with fire, even I don’t know father’s birth date

Mamata Banerjee at a protest march against the new citizenship law and NRC. (Express) Mamata Banerjee at a protest march against the new citizenship law and NRC. (Express)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday warned the BJP against “playing with fire”, asking students to carry on with their movement against the new citizenship law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The TMC supremo alleged the BJP was creating confusion over citizenship with “the CAA, NRC and now National Population Register (NPR)”.

“This government is afraid of the movement. I warn the BJP not to play with fire,” Banerjee said, asking students not to be scared. “This government is even persecuting the students… They (students) are the voters of the country. It is their right to protest. No one can stop them…,” she said.

Asserting that she herself doesn’t know the birth date or place of her father, she said, “They (BJP) are lying and creating confusion. Now for NPR, people are being asked about the date of birth of their parents, especially their father. I don’t know the date of birth of my father. I can tell when my father died. But in those days (when her father was born), people hardly kept records of date of birth. When I can’t say it, how will you?” Banerjee said.

It is to be noted that the West Bengal government has already stayed NPR work in the state.

Banerjee also warned BJP of “dire consequences” if it continues to take action against people protesting against the new citizenship law in BJP-ruled states.

“They are saying they will take action against people who are protesting. We also have laws. We are warning them. In many states, other parties are in power. If they start doing the same against the BJP, they will be in problem,” she said.

She also accused the BJP of not keeping its promises, referring to her Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa’s remark about putting on hold compensation to families of two people killed in police firing on anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru.

“If you make a promise, you should keep it. A TMC delegation will be sent to Karnataka to meet the families of the victims allegedly killed in police firing there. We have decided the TMC trade union will hand over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families,” said Banerjee.

Her announcement came a day after the Karnataka CM told reporters that his government would not give a single rupee to the families of the two persons, if investigation proved their involvement in violence during the December 19 anti-CAA protests.

