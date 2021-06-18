Calcutta HC defers hearing of plea challenging Nandigram result to Thursday

Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari are Locked in a prestige battle over the Nandigram seat which the former lost narrowly.

The Calcutta High Court, on Friday, deferred the hearing of a petition filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s electoral victory in Nandigram to Thursday (June 24).

The high court had admitted the petition and had initially listed it for hearing today.

According to sources in the ruling Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Basu, an advocate close to Abhishek Banerjee, filed the petition, challenging the Nandigram result and demanding a court-monitored probe.

On May 3, a day after assembly poll results were declared, Mamata alleged that the returning officer of Nandigram had claimed a threat to life while denying a recounting of votes. Showing a WhatsApp message to back her claim, she said the RO feared for his life and was under pressure. Claiming that the EVMs were tampered with, she said her party will move court on the issue.

Showing the WhatsApp message on May 3, the Trinamool chief had said, “BJP played a nasty game. I don’t know why. I heard that the central force personnel had threatened officials at the counting centre and there was a power cut as well for around 40 minutes.”