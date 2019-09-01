Mamata Banerjee’s calibrated tweet: NRC fiasco exposed those who sought political mileage

In a calibrated response more than 10 hours after the publication of the final NRC list, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee stated that the NRC “fiasco” has exposed “all those who tried to take political mileage out of it”. And these people, she said, without naming anyone, “have a lot to answer to the nation”.

Banerjee tweeted on Saturday evening, “This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation. My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process.”

The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation.

This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 31, 2019

In Kolkata, city Mayor and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, “What is the future for these 19 lakh people? Will they be sent to Bangladesh? Has the Prime minister talked about this to (Bangladesh PM) Sheikh Hasina? It is a plot to drive out Bengalis from Assam. How can the government be so insensitive that one fine morning it is declaring citizens, living in Assam for decades, as foreigners?”

A belligerent BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh reiterated the party’s stance: “Whenever we get a chance we will introduce NRC in Bengal. We will drive away the infiltrators…”

In fact, the BJP’s decision to raise the NRC bogey in Bengal is being seen as one of the reasons for a slightly delayed, carefully calibrated response from Banerjee and her party, in contrast to a more belligerent stance in August last year when she had sent a delegation of TMC legislators to Silchar, Assam, to take stock of the condition of Bengalis excluded from the draft NRC. The delegation was detained at the airport and sent back the next day.

That, however, was before the BJP increased its Lok Sabha seats in the state from two to 18, riding, among others, on the rhetoric of introducing NRC in the state. At a rally in Raiganj, in North Bengal, BJP president Amit Shah had said that illegal immigrants are like “termites”.

The saffron party’s repeated promise of initiating an NRC for West Bengal found resonance in a state that shares a long boundary with Bangladesh, and still has festering wounds of violence during the Partition.

Criticism of the state government’s alleged pro-minority policies has only added fuel to the NRC fire for the ruling party in a state that is scheduled to hold municipal elections next year and Assembly polls in 2021.

(With ENS, Kolktata)