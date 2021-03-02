Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics has turned Bengal into a lawless state: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Campaigning for the BJP in West Bengal’s Malda district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government for the “poor law and order situation” in the state. According to the UP CM, Bengal, which was once at the forefront of development, has turned into a lawless state because of the appeasement politics practiced by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

“Love jihad is being executed here. We made a law in UP, but here things are different owing to appeasement politics. It is because of this that the state government is unable to stop cow smuggling and love jihad — dangerous activities that will show results in times to come,” Adityanath said.

He added, “Bengal, which had once led the nation, is now facing a lawless situation because of the TMC government.”

As the saffron camp aims to make inroads in Bengal after its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders have been accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of appeasing minorities and rolling out sops to get their votes.

“Durga puja gets prohibited in Bengal today, cow slaughter is forcefully started during Eid. People’s sentiments are toyed with through cow smuggling. The state government remains silent on all of this. It is now attempting to ban the slogan Jai Sri Ram,” the UP chief minister said.

Adityanath also went on to remind the West Bengal chief minister of a government in Uttar Pradesh that “used to fire bullets at Ram devotees in Ayodhya”. “I would like to tell the Bengal government and request Mamata didi that there was a government in UP that used to fire bullets at Lord Ram’s devotees in Ayodhya. You can see the condition of that government now. Now it’s TMC’s turn in Bengal,” he added.

Invoking the sentiments of the national anthem that has been penned by Rabindranath Tagore, Adityanath told the people of Malda that “the national leadership of BJP and every worker of the party has come here to connect to the Bengali brothers and sisters to re-establish the identity of Bengal and carry forward a new change through this”.

The eight-phase polls in Bengal between March 27 and April 29 has been pegged by many as a fierce contest between the TMC and a resurgent BJP.