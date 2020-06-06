Mamata Banerjee’s advice on Green Day: Join hands to restore trees

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people to come forward and work together to restore state’s greenery which has been devastated by cyclone Amphan.

Speaking at a tree plantation programme in Bhowanipore on World Environment Day, Banerjee said the cyclone caused incalculable ecological damage in Kolkata and other districts by uprooting thousands of trees on May 20.

She announced that the state forest department will plant 5 crore mangrove saplings in the Sundarbans in South 24 Parganas district.

The chief minister said about 16,000 trees have fallen in Kolkata and Rs 100 crore will be spent to plant more than 50,000 saplings in the city.

She also apologised for lack of power supply to households after cyclone Amphan.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also planted saplings at Raj Bhavan and emphasized that it is our duty to preserve the planet for future generations by planting and nurturing plants. ENS

