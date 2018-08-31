Rupee suffering from low fever, diesel prices highest ever: Mamata Banerjee writes post criticising govt

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

After a poem titled ‘Identity’ to protest against people’s names not being included in the National Register of Citizens, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a post questioning where India was headed and opened it in rhyme.

“Rupee suffering from low fever, petrol and diesel prices highest ever,” started the chief minister’s Facebook post.

Banerjee said that foreign exchange reserves had fallen, current account deficit had risen, the ‘bravado of launching GST resulted in a loss for states and the creation of black markets for goods.

“Very dangerous situation for the people of India!” the Trinamool Congress party chief wrote.

The post from the West Bengal chief minister comes on a day the rupee hits its lowest-ever level against the dollar. The rupee slumped to a fresh record low of 71 against the dollar for the first time ever by falling 26 paise on persistent demand for the US currency amid rising crude prices.

Banerjee, one of the most vocal leaders in the opposition, had recently written a poem to protest against the exclusion of residents from the National Register of Citizens.

