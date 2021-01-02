Mamata Banerjee wishes a speedy recovery to Sourav Ganguly

In this file photo, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Sourav Ganguly at the Annual Awards Ceremony of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in Kolkata in 2017. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday wished a speedy recovery to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who was admitted to a private hospital earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said, “Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!”

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Ganguly was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata after the 48-year-old felt dizzy while exercising in his personal gymnasium in the morning. “He was not feeling well last night. However, he decided to continue his morning routine on Saturday and suddenly felt dizzy. The preliminary doctors are trying to identify the cause of this sudden blackout… it might be because of a cardiac problem or any other problem,” a hospital source told indianexpress.com.

The hospital has already formed a board of specialised doctors and a cardiology specialist from SSKM Hospital has also been called for Ganguly’s treatment.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Ganguly is stable and recovering. “I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” he tweeted.