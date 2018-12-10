Mamata Banerjee will make good PM: Yashwant Sinha

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has all the qualities to make a good Prime Minister, former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha said on Sunday.

Speaking at a talk show organised by the ruling Trinamool Congress, Sinha also accused the Narendra Modi government of destroying various institutions in the country, including the Union Cabinet.

Referring to the proposed alliance of opposition parties for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, he said “The whole thing is yet to take a shape. However, as far as she (Mamata) per se is concerned, I think she has all the good qualities to make a good Prime Minister.”

West Bengal is one of the largest states as far as the number of Lok Sabha seats are concerned and the results here would have an impact on the national level, he added.

Criticising the Modi government at the Centre, Sinha, who had quit the BJP in April this year, said, “None of the promises were met. There is an agrarian distress in the country and people of the country felt cheated.”

“The Modi government has destroyed various institutions of the country. But the biggest casualty is the Union Cabinet,” the former Union minister alleged. “I am saying this because several important decisions are being taken without informing the Cabinet, be it the Rafale jet deal or demonetisation,” added Sinha, who held the finance and external affairs portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Parliament was the “second casualty” as the Modi government has “tried to undermine” the Rajya Sabha, during the passage of several important bills, Sinha said.

Calling demonetisation a “disaster”, Sinha said the government was trying to “dress up” the figures of economic growth to hide the “failures” of its economic policies.

“It (demonetisation) was a draconian and foolish step which has caused enormous pain to the people of the country and brought no good,” he said.

Asked if he would contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, “I have no wish but if the facts were to change dramatically, I don’t know. “

When asked if he would campaign for any political party, he said, “Anyone who approaches me to campaign in the coming Lok Sabha elections against the present government, I will be prepared to do that.”

