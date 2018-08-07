Mamata pens poem on NRC

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee Monday penned a poem, titled “Identity”, slamming the BJP government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue. She published the poem on social media in Bengali and later shared its translation in English.

Through her poem, Mamata also criticised several policies of the central government. In the poem, she wrote, “What’s your surname? Your father’s name? What language do you speak? What is your religion? What do you eat?…. What’s your identity? Where do you live? Tell us or else you’re a traitor.”

The third stanza of her poem refers to the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the final draft of NRC in Assam. “Who are you? Whom do you support? Have your previous five generations been registered? What do you wear? Do you have Gobar-Dhan account? If not, you are an infiltrator. Do you listen to ‘Mann ki Baat’? Do you write against the ruler? No? You must be an illegal immigrant,” she wrote.

The chief minister also attacked the Centre on the issue of lynching and beef ban. “Are you a Dalit? Are you a Christian? Are you a minority? Where do you go? You don’t support Ravana? Then you go to solitude,” she wrote.

Mamata claimed that being anti-government is being considered as being anti-national. “Do you know the power of the ruler? Do you know the agencies of the oppressor? Are you vocal in protest? Are you against the ruler? So you are anti-national,” the poem stated.

“Our party chief is also a poet. What better way than to protest than with such a poem which highlights the ruler as the oppressor. We know who she is referring to. It was during Hitler’s regime that such an autocratic rule was seen. People living for 30 years or 50 years are being told that they are no more citizens of this country. Our party chief and we are protesting at the Parliament, on the streets and now through her poem. There should have been a dialogue about the issue, instead 40 lakh people have been told they are no more our citizens,” said Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar TMC Lok Sabha MP told The Indian Express.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha accused the chief minister of her ‘dual standards’. “In 2005 Mamata Banerjee highlighted infiltration in Bengal in Lok Sabha. Why doesn’t she write a poem about that? When she need votes she sides with infiltrators. This is the dual standards by the chief minister, “ he said.

Mamata’s last published poem was in 2016, against demonetisation. She had earlier penned poems on anti-land acquisition agitation in Singur and wrote a book on her experiences in the Nandigram movement.

