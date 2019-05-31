West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP creating rift in state

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating a divide between Bengali and non-Bengali people in the state and said there would be “no bigger enemy” than her if the Narenda Modi government tries to impose President’s Rule in Bengal.

She was addressing party workers at Naihati in North 24 Parganas district where she claimed that post-poll violence in North 24 Parganas district has left about 400 families of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers homeless.

“The BJP has been creating trouble here by bringing in outsiders who are not voters in Bengal. They are trying to create a rift between Bengali and non-Bengali people. They are attacking our workers and targeting their homes. We got reports that even women were assaulted. About 400 families were rendered homeless. The BJP did it when the Election Commission was looking after the law and order situation here. About 400 FIRs have been filed. I will ask the police to take strong action against those who have done this. Police officers will face action if they fail to take adequate steps,” Banerjee said.

Slamming the BJP government for trying to impose President’s Rule here, Banerjee said, “I don’t want violence. But if you continue to target our workers, I can be ruthless. I know where you live and what you do. If the central government thinks that it will impose President’s Rule here on the pretext of such violence, then there will be no bigger enemy than me.”

Banerjee further said, “There is this famous dialogue in a film — ‘I will hit you here and the body will fall there’… I will say I will hit you here and justice will happen there.”

On way to Naihati, Banerjee faced protest from a group of people who chanted “Jai Shri Ram” at Bhatpara. The CM came out of her vehicle and was seen reprimanding those who were suspected to have chanted the slogan.

On the incident, Banerjee said at Naihati, “When I was coming here, some of them (outsiders) came to attack me. I am telling you I have fought and braved bullets all my life. I will not succumb to such attacks. I will not forget anything. I could have arrested those who came and abused me today but I didn’t. If they don’t behave, law will take its own course. I will not change my slogan. I will not say what they are asking me to.”