Mamata welcomes SC verdict on Panchayat polls, says it’s victory of democracy

West Bengal Chief Minister said, “I think it is a victory of democracy and victory of the people. I want to dedicate it to the people of the country.” (Express photo) West Bengal Chief Minister said, “I think it is a victory of democracy and victory of the people. I want to dedicate it to the people of the country.” (Express photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Panchayat Poll and said that it is “victory of democracy and of the people.” The Bengal CM also attacked the BJP, the Congress and the CPI(M) for resorting to false propaganda to gain political advantage.

In a relief for Mamata Banerjee, the Supreme Court today turned down the pleas of CPI(M) and BJP seeking cancellation of elections on over 20,000 uncontested local body seats in West Bengal, a PTI report said. “I think it is a victory of democracy and victory of the people. I want to dedicate it to the people of the country,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

READ | SC verdict on West Bengal panchayat poll: TMC jubilant, BJP says people will have last word

She said that it was a planned move by the three parties to malign the state’s image. “It was a planned move by the CPI(M), the Congress and the BJP to malign the state and they have been doing it continuously,” she said.

A jubilant TMC today welcomed the Supreme Court decision and termed the verdict as a ‘victory of democracy’. It asked the opposition parties to apologise to the people of the state. “We are very happy with this verdict and we welcome it. It is a victory of democracy and a tight slap to the face of the Opposition. We will soon form boards in these seats and work will start in 7 to 8 days,” TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee said.

All the 20,000 uncontested seats were won by candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The CPI(M) and the BJP had alleged that West Bengal did not witness a free and fair election and the candidates of these two parties were stopped from filing nomination papers.

The BJP in the state, meanwhile, said they accepted the apex court’s verdict and would fight the TMC democratically.

Elections were held in phases for 48,650 posts in Gram Panchayats, 825 posts in Zilla Parishads and 9,217 posts in Panchayat Samitis.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd