Mamata Banerjee warns BJP of khela hobe in Goa, UP, Assam and Tripura

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday shared her party’s pan-India plans and vowed to defeat the BJP in several states, including Goa.

Ahead of the Assembly bypoll in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, Banerjee said, “We will contest in other states. We will contest in Tripura. Tripura te khela hobe, Assam te khela hobe, Goa te khela hobe, UP te khela hobe. BJP should know that the player who will defeat them has come.”

The TMC is in talks with a senior Congress leader in Goa who may join the party, according to political sources. Assembly polls in Goa are expected to be held in February-March next year.

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar, however, dismissed the speculation as “rumours”. “We have full trust and confidence in our senior leader. His name is just being dragged into this for no reason,” said Chodankar.

The Congress has five MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who advised TMC during the West Bengal Assembly poll, has also made trips to Goa earlier this month and held discussions with political leaders. Kishore and senior TMC leaders are expected to arrive in Goa this week and a “major announcement” is expected over the next two days, political sources said.