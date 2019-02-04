Toggle Menu
Mamata vs Centre: Supreme Court to hear CBI's plea tomorrow

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna fixed 10.30 AM to hear the plea but turned down the centre’s request to hear it today afternoon itself.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea on Tuesday 10.30 AM

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday morning the CBI’s application seeking directions to West Bengal Government to cooperate with the probe into the chit fund scams and to make available the police commissioner for the investigation.

The court also said it will be open to the parties to produce any evidence to substantiate the agency’s apprehension that anyone in West Bengal including the police are planning to destroy the evidence in the case.

Appearing for the agency, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that an “extraordinary situation” had arisen on account of its officers being kept “hostage” in WB Sunday evening.

Mehta submitted that the CBI apprehends that the police commissioner who is a “potential accused” may try to destroy “electronic evidence”.

Bench responded that it had gone through the CBI application and there was “nothing” in it to substantiate the claim about destruction of evidence.

The Solicitor General replied that when application was prepared last night, it did not have access to the records as they were “under siege of local police”.

The CJI remarked that if agency can produce any evidence to back its apprehension, then “forget that he is doing, that he is even remotely thinking, we will come down so heavily on him that he will regret it”.

