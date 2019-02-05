Mamata vs Centre LIVE: Jaitley targets Opposition, says Kleptocrat’s Club aspires to capture Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/mamata-banerjee-vs-centre-live-updates-cbi-rajeev-kumar-kolkata-police-supreme-court-5569434/
Mamata vs Centre LIVE: Jaitley targets Opposition, says Kleptocrat’s Club aspires to capture India
CBI vs Kolkata Police face off LIVE Updates, Mamata Banerjee Dharna in Kolkata: The Supreme Court is expected to take up for hearing the CBI's plea against Rajeev Kumar at 10.30 am. Follow the latest news here.
CBI vs Kolkata Police LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court Tuesday will take up for hearing the CBI’s plea against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The agency has alleged that Kumar is “destroying electronic evidence” in connection with the Saradha chit funds case and he should be directed to “immediately surrender/make himself available” for investigation. The case is expected to come up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna and 10.30 am.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, is still on strike in Kolkata against the CBI’s move to question Kumar. The West Bengal government had moved the Calcutta High Court Monday against the same. This case is likely to be heard today.
Centre vs West Bengal: Supreme Court to hear CBI's petition against Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar as Mamata continues dharna. Follow live updates in Bangla
Express Editorial on Centre vs Mamata: The spectacle
An editorial in The Indian Express reads: The BJP government at the Centre must know that both the manner and timing of the CBI action in West Bengal reek of a politics of vendetta against a political opponent. In the longer term, the Kolkata vaudeville carries troubling consequences in a constitutional democracy. In its visible undermining of due process, it threatens to deepen distrust and strengthen cynicism.
Centre vs West Bengal | Arun Jaitley targets Mamata, Opposition in new blog
Union minister Arun Jaitley, in a new blog post on Facebook, has slammed Mamata Banerjee for her "disproportionate over-reaction to the CBI" wanting to interrogate the Kolkata police commissioner.
He has also targeted leaders of the Opposition, saying most of them, or their affiliates are today being investigated, prosecuted and in some cases have also been convicted for crimes of corruption.
Calling them the "new Kleptocrat’s Club", Jaitley says, "Mamata Banerjee’s latest acrobatics are the best evidence of the kind of governance India’s opposition can provide."
Recap: CBI plea in the Supreme Court on Monday
The CBI approached the Supreme Court Monday saying it “apprehends” Kumar is “destroying electronic evidence” and he should be directed to “immediately surrender/make himself available” for investigation.
During the hearing, the bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said it found "nothing" in the plea to substantiate apprehension about destruction of evidence. However, the CJI added, “if you (CBI) can lay down any material… forget that he (police commissioner) is doing, that he is even remotely thinking, we will come down so heavily on him that he will regret it”.
Centre vs West Bengal: What to watch out for today
As the drama between the Centre and West Bengal continues to unfold, here is what we're watching out for today.
* The Supreme Court will take up for hearing at 10.30 am the CBI's petition against Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar
* The Calcutta High Court will hear the West Bengal government's plea against the CBI's attempt to question Kumar.
* The HC had declined an urgent hearing MondayWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues to sit on dharna in Kolkata. She has alleged "misuse of police to take control of the police and all other institutions".
A series of events on Sunday led to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's indefinite dharna in Kolkata. A CBI team landed up at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence on Sunday evening in connection with the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams. However, some members of the team were taken into custody by the Kolkata Police, following a scuffle.
In protest of the Centre's "misuse of police to take control of the police and all other institutions", Mamata began an indefinite strike. Several Opposition leaders came out in support of Mamata's strike, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's MK Stalin, among others.
The BJP maintained that it was the Congress that had filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking for an investigation into the chit fund scams. "We took oath on May 26,2014 so all these inquiries in Narada, Saradha scams started before us," Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
The CBI, meanwhile, moved the Supreme Court Monday saying it “apprehends” Kumar is “destroying electronic evidence” and he should be directed to “immediately surrender/make himself available” for investigation. Rajeev Kumar is a 1989 batch IPS officer of West Bengal and is currently the Kolkata Police Commissioner. He was appointed as Kolkata Commissioner in the year 2016 in place of Surajit Kar Purakayastha, who was promoted to the CID department.
Kumar is now seen as close to the TMC dispensation. Sources told The Indian Express that the state BJP unit has been pressing the party leadership in Delhi to put pressure on a section of IPS officers seen as close to Banerjee before the Lok Sabha polls, and Kumar heads the list.
