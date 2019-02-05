Mamata vs Centre LIVE: Jaitley targets Opposition, says Kleptocrat’s Club aspires to capture India

CBI vs Kolkata Police LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court Tuesday will take up for hearing the CBI’s plea against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The agency has alleged that Kumar is “destroying electronic evidence” in connection with the Saradha chit funds case and he should be directed to “immediately surrender/make himself available” for investigation. The case is expected to come up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna and 10.30 am.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, is still on strike in Kolkata against the CBI’s move to question Kumar. The West Bengal government had moved the Calcutta High Court Monday against the same. This case is likely to be heard today.

