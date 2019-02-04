Mamata vs CBI: BJP reminds Didi of Rahul Gandhi’s demand for probe into scams

As the Opposition parties targeted the Modi government over the “misuse of CBI” after probe agency officials on Sunday went to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his residence in ponzi scams, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said it was not the BJP but Congress that had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an investigation into the chit fund scams.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT), under Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to investigate ponzi scams, was formed on April 26, 2013 by the Mamata Banerjee government. It was the Congress that had moved the apex court which later allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the cases,” Prasad said.

The BJP leader, who was addressing the media in the national capital, also hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his U-turn on the issue. Referring to a May 8, 2014 tweet of the Congress leader where he assailed the Bengal government over Saradha and Rose Valley scams, the BJP leader quoted Gandhi as saying, “Over 20 lakh people had lost money in West Bengal chit fund scam. This is condemnable.”

“Is it a crime to investigate scams? The fundamental question today is that this is not a gathbandhan (alliance), we call it an opportunistic alliance,” the minister told reporters.

See, what Congress party said! pic.twitter.com/Q7XtHEikmP — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 4, 2019

Prasad also said that the chief minister was “following the steps” of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. “What is happening? A police commissioner is sitting on a dharna with politicians? What is the meaning of this? By sitting on a dharna, West Bengal CM is following the footsteps of Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

The minister also questioned why a chief minister was protesting for a police chief while she did nothing when her MPs and leaders like Madan Mitra, Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Kunal Ghosh and Tapas Pal were arrested. “Then she said nothing but she is sitting on a dharna for just a cop. This clearly indicates that Kumar knows something about the scams and the people involved,” he alleged.

On Friday, hours after a team of CBI officials were detained by Kolkata Police and prevented from probing Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with ponzi scam, Gandhi had assured the TMC chief of opposition support. “I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her. The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi and the BJP. The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces,” he said.