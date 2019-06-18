Mamata Banerjee to skip PMO meeting, demands white paper on “one nation, one election”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said she would not be attending tomorrow’s meeting of presidents of all political parties called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the “one nation, one election” issue.

Advertising

In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Banerjee requested him to circulate a White Paper on the subject inviting views from all political parties instead of “hurriedly” going over the matter. She also suggested the matter requires extensive consultations with all stakeholders involved before taking a decision.

“I would like to mention that a proper response on such a sensitive and serious subject like ‘One Country and One Election’ in such a short time would not do justice to the subject it deserves. The matter requires consultations with constitutional experts, election experts and above all the party members. Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would like to request you to kindly circulate a White Paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time. If you only do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on the important subject. ”

In letter to Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi @MamataOfficial demands white paper on one nation one poll; to skip @PMOIndia meeting @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/K0JaOkZKrH — abantika ghosh (@abantika77) June 18, 2019

On the subject of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary and 75 years of India’s independence celebrations, she said: “we will whole-heartedly participate in the most befitting manner”.

On Sunday, PM Modi has called for a meeting with presidents of all political parties on June 19 to discuss the “one nation, one election” concept and other “important matters”, including the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister made the call Sunday during a meeting that was convened with floor leaders of all parties in both Houses on the eve of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, according to Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.