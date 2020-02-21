Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi: Centre owes Bengal Rs 50,000 crore

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reduction of Central funds to the state. (Source: PMO) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reduction of Central funds to the state. (Source: PMO)

Expressing “deep concern” over “inordinate delays” and a “steady reduction of funds from the Central government”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene as the state is yet to receive its share of central funds, totalling Rs 50,000 crore till January 2020.

Stating that the “extraordinary situation was creating major difficulties in meeting obligations for the welfare of the people”, the Chief Minister wrote to the Prime Minister saying: “You will, no doubt, appreciate that both the Central and the state governments are expected to fulfil the constitutional obligations and the commitment to the people, so that respective governments run smoothly… However, West Bengal is being deprived of the huge outstanding dues.”

Outlining the “outstanding dues”, Mamata said, “The GST compensation due to us for the month of October-November, 2019 has just been released in February 2020. Such irregular compensation release is having a serious negative impact on the management of finances of the states…” she wrote adding that the GST dues till January 2020 amounted to Rs 2,406 crore.

Stating that the state has not received Rs 36,000 crore “due till date” for various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), she asked PM to release the funds “at the earliest” as “these schemes cater mostly to the poorest population of our state”, and added that West Bengal is yet to receive Rs 2,330 crore under Backward Regions Grant Fund.

The BJP called the letter a “political ploy to befool people” ahead of civic polls — expected in April.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “What was the state government doing for so long? Just ahead of the municipal elections, all of a sudden, it has realised that it has been deprived of funds. This is merely a political ploy to befool the people of the state.”

