Mamata Banerjee to Modi govt: Scrap farm laws or resign

Backing an all-India strike called by farmers’ organisations on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the BJP government at the Centre to either immediately withdraw the “anti-people” farm laws or step down.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has opposed strikes since coming to power nine years ago. Explaining the change in stance, Banerjee said at a rally here, “We never supported bandhs since we came to power because the government cannot support strikes. As a chief minister, I cannot support a bandh. But as a TMC leader, I support the demand of farmers. We are supporting the demands being made by farmers tomorrow. I have not forgotten Singur, Nandigram, and Netai…I am promising full support to farmers.”

In 2006, Banerjee, then an Opposition leader, had observed a hunger strike for 26 days to protest against the acquisition of land in Singur for a Tata car factory. On Monday, she held up a sheaf of paddy to drive home the point about her credentials as a leader who has sided with farmers in the past. Various vegetables were placed on the podium. Banerjee told the audience that vegetable prices were rising because the BJP was “stealing all the vegetables”.

The TMC chairperson said she would rather go to jail than “remain silent or put up with the BJP’s misrule”. Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government, she said, “The BJP government should immediately withdraw the farm laws or step down. It should not continue to remain in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers.”

The TMC chief labelled the BJP a “party of outsiders”, and said she would never allow the saffron party to take control of Bengal. She urged the people of the state to resist any such attempt. “Outsiders will not be allowed to grab Bengal. My mothers and sisters will never allow it.”

The chief minister praised parties opposing the BJP but mocked the CPI(M) and the Congress. “The Congress kissing the CPM and the BJP in turns,” Banerjee said. Making her point that there were no differences between the CPI(M) and the BJP, she referred to the saffron party as “comrades” in her speech.

Banerjee said no matter how much work her government did, its policies were “always labelled bad”. She added, “Rafale scam wasn’t bad, PM-CARES Fund, which does not divulge its details, isn’t bad to them [BJP]. But they want an account of cyclone Amphan damage here. West Bengal will never bow its head to the people who murdered Mahatma Gandhi.”

The chief minister said her government would continue to dole out free rations beyond June 2021 after her party returns to power for the third straight term. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

