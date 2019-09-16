Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi on Wednesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi Wednesday, state secretariat sources confirmed. The meeting comes at a time when several leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, along with former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, are under CBI scanner in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

“An appointment was sought by the chief minister’s office last week from Modi’s office for the meeting. It will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday,” an official told PTI.

The two leaders are likely to hold discussions on administrative issues of West Bengal at the meeting, PTI quoted sources as saying.

The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments. Kumar was summoned by the CBI to appear before its officials by 2 pm today but he did not turn up.

The two leaders had last met at the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University held in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018.