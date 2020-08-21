Mamata Banerjee to hold Covid review meetings of nine districts on Aug 24 & 25

Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an administrative meeting through video conferencing with nine district administrations on August 24 and 25. According to sources, the CM will review the progress of different development projects and Covid situation in those districts.

Sources said on August 24, Banerjee will hold a meeting from Nabanna with the district administrative officials of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly at 3 pm. The next day, she will continue the meeting with officials of Purba Bardhman, Paschim Bardhman, Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia.

A senior state administration official said, “Lockdown and the subsequent economic constraint have stalled several development projects in the state. With the Assembly elections round the corner, our CM wants to resolve these issues as soon as possible. She will also address the problems of corruption charges that were raised following Amphan and Covid crises.”

