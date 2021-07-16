Mamata Banerjee to Election Commission: Covid under control, Bengal ready for bypolls

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been informed that her government was ready for bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies and two Rajya Sabha seats.

The comments came on a day when a six-member delegation of TMC MPs met ECI in Delhi, demanding that bypolls be held at the earliest on account of fewer Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee said, “ECI had asked us if we could conduct by-elections to the Rajya Sabha. We told them that we were ready for Rajya Sabha elections and the seven Assembly seats,” said Banerjee. She said the Covid-19 situation in West Bengal was under control and elections could be held.

The TMC supremo, who lost the Assembly election from Nandigram, will have to get elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister. She is likely to contest from Bhabanipur seat which has been left vacant by her party leader and state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in Varanasi, Banerjee slammed him for his “politically biased” speech in Uttar Pradesh where he praised the Yogi Adityanath government for its swift handling of the Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, in their letter to ECI, MPs Sudip Bandopadhyaya, Saugata Roy, Derek O Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar argued that the number of Covid cases was at least 17 times lower now, with “fewer than 831 cases reported till July 14”.“It is conducive to hold the bye polls to the aforementioned constituencies at this time.”