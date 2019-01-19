Mamata Banerjee’s United Opposition rally — Who said what

A slew of leaders descended in Kolkata Saturday to attend Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United Opposition Rally’, a platform to showcase a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders from several opposition parties were in attendance, including AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S)’s H D Kumaraswamy, NC’s Farooq and Omar Abdullah, DMK’s M K Stalin, NCP’s Sharad Yadav, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and JMM’s Hemant Soren among others. Meanwhile, former BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie also graced the event, along with Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi were also present.

Yashwant Sinha, former Union minister

“This is not about removing one man from power. We have come together to defeat an ideology. Today there isn’t one democratic institution that the current dispensation hasn’t destroyed. The country’s economy is in doldrums; this is the first government that plays around and exaggerates facts and figures. You all know what the ground reality is and that the government wants to divide society and country.”

Arun Shourie, former BJP leader

We (opposition parties and leaders) have to have a single aim – that is ousting the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Become Arjun (of Mahabharata), pitch united opposition candidates against the BJP contestants to win the polls. It will not be easy work – pitching a single opposition candidate in each seat against the BJP. But we must sacrifice for the country, with a sense of love for it.

No other government has told so many lies. Never before were institutions undermined in this manner. Not one institution is left which has not been destroyed by the current government at the centre.

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress leader

“The clouds are parting. A rainbow of political parties is forming. The time for a coalition has arrived. The Modi government is intolerant of any criticism. PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s motive is to mislead the public and get votes. I applaud Mamata di’s efforts to bring everyone together on one platform.”

Singhvi had earlier tweeted, “India is an iridescent nation consisting of many colours. It is the of colour language, province, and ideology. Every single party of the Mahagathabadhan is represented by a colour. The BJP has been afraid of blending these colours.”

Farooq Abdullah, chairman of National Conference

After 70 years, India has yet another challenge: people are being divided on religious lines. Fire is being spread in the northeast over the Citizenship Amendment Bill. If you want to save this country, everyone has to sacrifice something. We will unite to save the country. I am a Muslim, but a part of Hindustan, and every Kashmiri wants to stay with India.

In the last four years, the current government has given us problems from all sides. We have to finish the BJP, and for that it is important to fight elections together. We should approach EC, meet the President, and say we want ballot papers. This year, we want a new government that plays fair with institutions.

M K Stalin, DMK chief

This is the second freedom struggle. The elections will serve as a platform to get rid of the Modi-led BJP government. The Prime Minister has claimed that there is no Opposition in India, today he is talking only about oppositions. He is scared that we will dethrone the BJP. The BJP government is not for commoners, it’s for corporates (Stalin refers to the Rafale deal, and businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi).

If Modi comes to power again, India will go back 50 years. I thank Mamata for organising this rally against the BJP government. Narendra Modi will fear few people, Mamta Banerjee is one amongst them. Modi and Amit Shah fear to enter Kolkata and that’s because of Mamta. She is an Iron Lady, she had immense respect on our leader Kalaingar. Our unity will defeat Modi, Our unity will save India.

Sharad Pawar, president of Nationalist Congress Party

Not one institution is left, which has not been destroyed by the current government at the Centre.

H D Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister

India is one of the strongest democracies — unity and diversity is our future. However, today we’re witnessing a system where there is an undemocratic, anti-constitutional government at the Centre. Regional parties have the strong instinct to connect with the people and protect the interests of their states.

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief

Bengal will show the way to the rest of the nation. They tease us saying they have so many PM hopefuls, but who will be the one? The public will decide who will be our PM. We ask you: who failed you? Who upset the country and its people? Who played dirty games and spread hatred? It’s the BJP. When they promised sabka saath sabka vikas, they tried to poison your society. PM Modi’s message is a message of hate.

The BJP is forming alliances with agencies like the CBI, but we have tied up with the people of the country. The SP and BSP has united against the BJP. We have tried to bring the parties together and this has made BJP very insecure.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister

In the last five years, the Modi-Amit Shah combine has finished this country. Today, the people are fed up with them. The Prime Minister has lied, taken votes from the youth, promised them jobs. Today, jobs is a far-fetched ideal, there is a job deficit and the farmers are worst hit. Farmers are committing suicide when their crops are destroyed. Modi and Shah hand them over to insurance companies to recover their money, and these insurance companies are Modi’s friends. They don’t get their money.

The women in the country are also upset because our PM follows those people who abuse them on social media.

S C Mishra, BSP leader

Factories have closed down, farmers are in distress, minorities are the worst affected under this government. Such a government needs to be uprooted. If we want to save the Constitution, we need to get rid of the BJP government.

This article is being updated in real time, with inputs from agencies. Stay tuned.