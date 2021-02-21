‘Have fought guns, not afraid of fighting rats’: Mamata after CBI notice to Abhishek’s wife

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sunday that she is not scared of anyone and cannot be intimidated by ‘jail or something else’. Throwing a challenge without taking any names, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that they have not learnt to lose.

“Don’t try to intimidate us with jail, we have fought against guns and are not afraid of fighting against rats,” she said in a veiled reference to the BJP, with which her party has locked horns ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. “As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation,” Banerjee said at a programme in Kolkata on the International Mother Language Day.

The CM’s challenge comes after the CBI served a notice in the name of her nephew TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife and sister-in-law Sunday in a coal pilferage case.

“Let there be challenge in 2021, let us see whose strength is more; there will be only one game in ’21. I will be the goalkeeper in that match and want to see who wins and who loses,” Banerjee said. “We have not learnt to lose and they won’t be able to defeat us,” Banerjee said.

In response to the CBI summons issued to his wife and sister-in-law, Abhishek too said they are not the ones to be cowed down (by any threats). “At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down,” he tweeted.