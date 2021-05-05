Ensure peace prevails in Bengal: Mamata urges all parties after taking oath as CM

Soon after taking oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged all the political parties to ensure peace prevails in the state. Banerjee’s reaction came following the killing of at least 14 people in the post-poll violence in Bengal since the election results were announced. Banerjee’s TMC secured a massive win in the election.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who administered the oath to Banerjee said, “I hope CM will take urgent steps to restore rule of law in the state.” Dhankar added, “our first priority is to end horrendous post-poll violence in the state.

Expressing concern over the rising covid cases, Banerjee said her first priority after resuming office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

Banerjee took the oath in the Bengali language. Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC’s victory, and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee were also present.