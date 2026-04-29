Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari at same spot during Bengal voting: ‘Why is she roaming here?’

BJP candidate and Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari made rounds of several polling booths. During one such visit, he arrived at a booth where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was camped. This happened in Bhabanipur’s Chakraberia polling area on Wednesday morning, where both launched sharp attacks on each other amid polling for the second and final phase of the assembly elections.

Huge central force was present at the site. Both Adhikari and CM Banerjee were seen interacting with people there. Adhikari told mediapersons, “No one will vote for her [Mamata]… we’ll not spare an inch for her.” Banerjee had been camped in the area for nearly 45 minutes at the TMC party office when Adhikari arrived.

Suvendu Adhikari further said: “Section 163 (of BNSS) is in effect here. Mamata Banerjee is walking around with several people. Why is Mamata Banerjee roaming here?” He said he would raise an objection with the poll observer over this.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | LoP and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, says, “Section 163 (of BNSS) is in effect here. Mamata Banerjee is walking around with several people. Why is Mamata Banerjee roaming here? pic.twitter.com/KsuJJTfuPT — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

Though both leaders were in the same vicinity, they did not come face-to-face or exchange any greetings.

Mamata alleges Central forces influencing polls

Mamata Banerjee first went to Chetla and spoke to Firhad Hakim. She then went to Chakraberia in Ward 70. There, she spoke with councillor Ashim Basu. Party workers gathered around her and she spoke with media persons alleging high handedness of central forces and election observers. She also alleged central forces had visited Basu’s house at 2 am to harrass and intimidate him.

Banerjee, during a press interaction, accused the BJP of attempting to influence the election process with the help of central forces, election observers and officials.

Smt. @MamataOfficial has made it crystal clear that we want peaceful polls; but we will not stay silent while the BJP’s dirty tricks unfold. She strongly condemned the terror being unleashed by Police Observers and CRPF jawans. They are openly targeting our agents and party… pic.twitter.com/DVio4zVwqr — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 29, 2026

Suvendu Adhikari says CM Banerjee anxious due to presence of Central forces

Adhikari, however, brushed aside the allegations, calling them an indication of the chief minister’s anxiety over the outcome. “Mamata Banerjee is scared. Her police has been replaced by central forces, which is why she is nervous. If she has any complaints, she should approach the Election Commission. Why have 40-50 people come with her?” Adhikari said.

Confident of victory, he added that he would win Bhabanipur by a margin of at least 30,000 votes and asserted that voters must be allowed to cast their ballots freely.

Banerjee, who typically casts her vote later in the day at Mitra Institution School near her Kalighat residence, broke from her usual routine and began visiting booths before 8 am, reported news agency PTI.