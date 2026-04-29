Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari at same spot during Bengal voting: ‘Why is she roaming here?’

Banerjee, who typically casts her vote later in the day at Mitra Institution School near her Kalighat residence, broke from her usual routine and began visiting booths before 8 am.

Written by: Abhishek Chakraborty, Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Bengal pollsMamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari (Photos: PTI)
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BJP candidate and Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari made rounds of several polling booths. During one such visit, he arrived at a booth where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was camped. This happened in Bhabanipur’s Chakraberia polling area on Wednesday morning, where both launched sharp attacks on each other amid polling for the second and final phase of the assembly elections.

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Huge central force was present at the site. Both Adhikari and CM Banerjee were seen interacting with people there. Adhikari told mediapersons, “No one will vote for her [Mamata]… we’ll not spare an inch for her.” Banerjee had been camped in the area for nearly 45 minutes at the TMC party office when Adhikari arrived.

Suvendu Adhikari further said: “Section 163 (of BNSS) is in effect here. Mamata Banerjee is walking around with several people. Why is Mamata Banerjee roaming here?” He said he would raise an objection with the poll observer over this.

Though both leaders were in the same vicinity, they did not come face-to-face or exchange any greetings.

Mamata alleges Central forces influencing polls

Mamata Banerjee first went to Chetla and spoke to Firhad Hakim. She then went to Chakraberia in Ward 70. There, she spoke with councillor Ashim Basu. Party workers gathered around her and she spoke with media persons alleging high handedness of central forces and election observers. She also alleged central forces had visited Basu’s house at 2 am to harrass and intimidate him.

Banerjee, during a press interaction, accused the BJP of attempting to influence the election process with the help of central forces, election observers and officials.

Suvendu Adhikari says CM Banerjee anxious due to presence of Central forces

Adhikari, however, brushed aside the allegations, calling them an indication of the chief minister’s anxiety over the outcome. “Mamata Banerjee is scared. Her police has been replaced by central forces, which is why she is nervous. If she has any complaints, she should approach the Election Commission. Why have 40-50 people come with her?” Adhikari said.

Confident of victory, he added that he would win Bhabanipur by a margin of at least 30,000 votes and asserted that voters must be allowed to cast their ballots freely.

Banerjee, who typically casts her vote later in the day at Mitra Institution School near her Kalighat residence, broke from her usual routine and began visiting booths before 8 am, reported news agency PTI.

Abhishek Chakraborty
Abhishek Chakraborty
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Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi, working at the intersection of digital-first journalism, editorial decision-making, and audience engagement. He is closely involved in shaping and commissioning stories for the digital platform, with a focus on breaking news, explanatory journalism, and sharp, reader-oriented presentation. His work spans editorial planning, real-time news judgment, headline optimisation, and platform strategy, including search and social distribution. He has a strong interest in the evolution of news consumption in the digital ecosystem. He is particularly interested in how national newsrooms adapt to platform-led distribution models, data-informed editorial choices, and the balance between speed, depth, and credibility in digital-first journalism. His core interest areas are business, science, and political news. Education and interest areas: Abhishek holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science and a graduate degree in Journalism. His academic grounding informs his reportage and editing, particularly on politics, governance, and public policy. He is interested in the future of digital journalism, newsroom transformation, and the evolving relationship between technology, platforms, and public discourse. Abhishek hails from Assam's Guwahati and is proficient in English, Bengali, Assamese and Hindi. When not in the newsroom, Abhishek can be found exploring food trails around Delhi and Northeast India. In his leisure, Abhishek likes to go on long drives or bike rides, play cricket and games, and explore historical places. Work experience: Abhishek has over 11 years of experience at The Times of India, The Quint, India Today, ABP Network, and now, at The Indian Express. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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