Mamata Banerjee supporting infiltrators to secure vote bank: BJP

BJP national general secretary P Murlidhar Rao on Thursday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “supporting infiltrators to secure the vote bank of her party”, after she held talks with several opposition parties across the country over the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

“Mamata Banerjee is supporting infiltrators from Bangladesh just to secure her vote bank. She is trying to communalise the issue and has been making visits across the country to reap benefits out of it. However, she has not received support from any other party,” Rao said during a news conference at the state BJP headquarters.

The BJP leader also reiterated his party’s stand that they won’t allow any infiltrators to stay in this country. “We will fight till the end to stop this menace. We want no infiltrator to make this country their home,” he said.

Claiming that the Mamata government is throttling the democracy of the state, the BJP national general secretary asked Mamata to stop targetting the Centre over “lack of democracy”.

“Democracy is being throttled here under the Mamata Banerjee government. Our leaders and workers are targetted on a regular basis. Such a situation cannot continue here,” he said.

Rao also claimed that there would be a massive turnout for party chief Amit Shah’s rally on August 11.

Reacting to the BJP leader’s remarks, TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “People of Bengal are with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and there is no reason for us to be afraid of BJP. He is making baseless allegations.”

