Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Shocked at removal of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president, will urge PM to allow him contest ICC chief polls: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata says she will request PM Narendra Modi to allow him to contest in the ICC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the historic pink-ball day/night cricket test match between Indian and Bangladesh, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik/File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday expressed her shock at Sourav Ganguly not getting renominated for the post of the BCCI president, but Jay Shah being allowed a second term as secretary. She also stated that she will request Prime minister Narendra Modi to allow the former Indian skipper to contest for ICC president.

On Monday, Banerjee went to North Bengal for a four-day tour. After landing at Bagdogra airport, the chief minister said, “Sourav is our pride and he played well and also did well as administrator. He was given responsibility of board president for three years and he served that role very well. We do not know why then after completing term, he was removed and son of Amitbabu (Son of Amit Shah, Jay Shah) remained there. We have no problem with him remaining as secretary of the BCCI but we want to know why Sourav was removed as BCCI president.”

She further said, “This is my humble regards and request to the Prime Minister to allow him to contest in ICC. He is being deprived. What is his fault?”

Earlier, when Ganguly was removed from the BCCI, TMC, Congress and CPI(M) leaders from Bengal registered their strong protest against the decision. They have alleged that the former India skipper was paying the price for saying no to the BJP.

Before the 2021 Assembly polls, as the BJP had made proclamations about giving the TMC a fight, Ganguly’s name had been thrown up as a probable chief ministerial candidate of the party. However, Ganguly, who kept his cards close to his chest, did not take the plunge in the end.

On May 7 this year, Ganguly had hosted a dinner at his Kolkata home for visiting Union minister Amit Shah, which had led to a fresh round of speculation.

Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president last week and is likely to get the top job unopposed when the Board holds its AGM on October 18.

Before the BJP zeroed in on Ganguly as the face it needed for Bengal, the batsman who is hugely popular in the state had been wooed by the Trinamool. Sources close to him said that he felt under tremendous pressure from both sides in the run-up to the 2021 polls, and finally decided not to join politics.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya, however, said, “One should not do politics over a personality like Sourav Ganguly. If Sourav Ganguly was loved so much then, why was Shahrukh Khan chosen as brand ambassador of Bengal!”

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 02:46:43 pm
